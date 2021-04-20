Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

