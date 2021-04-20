Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

