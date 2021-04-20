Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

