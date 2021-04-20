Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,515 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, for a total transaction of £33,975 ($44,388.56). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($31.20) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,279 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,470.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

