Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners accounts for approximately 4.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,146. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.