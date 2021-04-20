Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Home Loan Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Home Loan Financial has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.50.
About Home Loan Financial
