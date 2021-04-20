Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Home Loan Financial’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Home Loan Financial has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

About Home Loan Financial

Home Loan Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for The Home Loan Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; and lending products comprise residential mortgage, nonresidential mortgage, residential construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans.

