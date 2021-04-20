Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.91. 41,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. The company has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

