Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $298.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

