HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $3,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

