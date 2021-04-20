Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $189.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,549,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,497,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

