Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

