Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit