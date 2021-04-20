Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,861.63. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

