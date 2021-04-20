HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $1.64. HUMBL shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 42,675,296 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

