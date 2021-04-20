IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,298 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,269% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,980,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares during the last quarter.

IAA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

