IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

IBEX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,624. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $410.05 million and a P/E ratio of 26.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

