IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.00

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

