iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.25 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 149,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

