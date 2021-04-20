Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading Up 2.8%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 416,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

