Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -11.81. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $9,204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 682.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,193 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $4,619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 59.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

