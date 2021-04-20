Independent Bank (INDB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

