Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

