Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.17. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 12.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,183. Ingevity has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $79.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.21.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.