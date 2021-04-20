Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of INBX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 1,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.