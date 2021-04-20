Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IOSP traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

