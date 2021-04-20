Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.