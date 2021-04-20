Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit