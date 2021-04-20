Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Short Interest Up 33.4% in March

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Inphi by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at $42,247,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

