Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,444,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG opened at $186.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $203.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $333,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,424,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,459,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

