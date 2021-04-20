Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

