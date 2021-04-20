Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

