Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. 246,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. The firm has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

