International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 479,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.