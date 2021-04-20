International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 12,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

