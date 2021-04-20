International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. 1,210,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,974. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

