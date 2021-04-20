International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

