International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $604.57. The company had a trading volume of 229,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.