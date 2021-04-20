International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,334,000.

Shares of ARKW traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

