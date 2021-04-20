International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

International Business Machines stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.26. 355,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.