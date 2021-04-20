International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 162,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,782. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

