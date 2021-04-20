Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 186,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,458. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.