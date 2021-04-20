Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.