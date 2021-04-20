Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 20.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.34. 722,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,125,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

