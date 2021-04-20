Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $342.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

