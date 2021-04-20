Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PHO opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

