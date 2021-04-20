Investors Buy Large Volume of Berry Global Group Call Options (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,634 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 818% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

