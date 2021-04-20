Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,491 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

