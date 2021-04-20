Investors Purchase High Volume of China Life Insurance Put Options (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LFC opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.