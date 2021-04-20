iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSB stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $26.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.