iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 792,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,906,352. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.