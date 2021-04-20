iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

