iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.68. 105,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,459. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

